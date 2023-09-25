Thousands of Collingwood members were left disappointed by the ticketing process for the 2023 AFL Grand Final, as a balloting system resulted in many missing out on coveted seats.

Members were allocated seats randomly based on their Priority Group, with Priority 1 members having the highest chance of securing tickets. However, even some Priority 1 members were left with standing room tickets.

The controversy was exacerbated by some members feeling they weren’t adequately informed about the possibility of receiving standing room tickets, leading to confusion and frustration among the Collingwood faithful.

Ticketek, the ticketing provider, defended the process, stating that they followed instructions from the AFL, Collingwood Football Club, and the MCG. Official statements assured members that the balloting process ran as planned.

Ticketek wants to assure all Collingwood members that the Ballot process for the AFL Grand Final ran as planned and as per the instruction from the AFL, Collingwood Football Club and the @MCG without issue. The Ballot results will be published at 9am (AEST) Monday 25… — Ticketek Australia (@Ticketek_AU) September 24, 2023

