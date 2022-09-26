Geelong Cat's Get A Taste Of Retirement During Mad Monday Antics
By Kelsey Nagel
Today
After a, let’s be honest, not-so-nailbiter grand final finish on Saturday, the Geelong Cats got out and about for their Mad Monday celebrations.
Stepping out of a pensioner’s van the Cats let their (grey) hair down and basked in their victory.
GEELONG, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Patrick Dangerfield and Joel Selwood of the Cats arrive at the Geelong Cats’ official end of AFL season celebrations at Wharf Shed on September 26, 2022, in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)
GEELONG, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Cats players at the Geelong Cats’ official end of AFL season celebrations at Wharf Shed on September 26, 2022, in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)
GEELONG, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Jeremy Cameron of the Cats and Sam Moorfoot pose at the Geelong Cats official end of AFL season celebrations at Wharf Shed on September 26, 2022 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)
GEELONG, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Isaac Smith and Patrick Dangerfield of the Cats arrive at the Geelong Cats official end of AFL season celebrations at Wharf Shed on September 26, 2022 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)
GEELONG, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Joel Selwood of the Cats at the Geelong Cats official end of AFL season celebrations at Wharf Shed on September 26, 2022 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)
