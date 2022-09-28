premiership captain and four-time premiership player Joel Selwood has announced his retirement this afternoon, leaving the game after 355 games.

Selwood is a record holder being the only player in Geelong’s history to win four flags and is the club’s games record holder.

In Saturday’s grand final, he played his 40th final, the most in the game’s history, passing Hawthorn’s Michael Tuck’s record of 39. Selwood led his team to a premiership in his final game, as Tuck did in 1991.

He sits fourth on the list of most wins behind Tuck, Shaun Burgoyne and Kevin Bartlett. In 16 seasons he only once played fewer than 20 games in a season, playing in six grand finals and 12 preliminary finals.

