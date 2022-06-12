It’s that time of year again! Big Freeze is here for it’s 8th year and as festivities begin at the MCG we’ve got everything you need to know so go grab your beanie and let’s begin!

After two years of interruptions, the Big Freeze will see the return of the much-loved March to the ‘G from Federation Square, along Daniher’s Way. Collingwood will also play host to their own community festival at the AIA Centre with activities the whole family will enjoy!

This year Big Freeze will be bigger than ever with worldwide superstar Vance Joy set to perform!

The gates to the MCG will open from 12:30pm, with festivities kicking off as Vance Joy takes to the stage, performing hits like Missing Piece.

Then get ready to watch your favourite Aussie celebs take on the Big Freeze slide, plunging into the icy cold waters (featuring an array of hilariously crazy costumes).

The clash between Collingwood and Melbourne kicks off at 3:20pm!

So rug up and don’t forget your beanie, but if you do, there will be plenty of opportunities to purchase one at the MCG!