The time has finally come!

Vic Roads and Service Victoria have officially launched digital drivers licences in Victoria, making life just that little bit easier.

While South Australia and New South Wales have been relishing in the convenience of digital drivers licences for what seems like forever now, we’ve finally caught up to speed!

You can use your new digital identification for everything you would need your physical licence for and if you need to provide a scan of your licence for a form of identification for official documents, you can use your new digital one too.

To access your new digital ID, just simply download the Vic Roads or Services Australia app, log in to your account and then your license will automatically become available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You should received a notification that your digital license is ready to go and you’re all set!

For the full lowdown, click here.