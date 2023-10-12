Crown Resorts is planning a significant makeover of their Southbank site, with the aim of revitalizing a precinct that has remained relatively untouched for 30 years.

The master plan for this makeover draws inspiration from the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas, focusing on the creation of a new retail precinct and al fresco dining.

“We’re hoping for more than a bit of a facelift” said Crown Melbourne CEO, Mike Volkert.

Improvements are also planned for its popular nighttime fire show.

The cost of the project and the timeline for its completion are yet to be revealed. We’ll keep you updated with any developments!