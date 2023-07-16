It’s not a great day to travel in and out of Melbourne!

There is chaos at Melbourne Airport this morning as flights have been grounded due to a security incident.

Reports say just after 6 am, a passenger had to be searched for and screened after somehow getting past security without being checked.

It’s reported that airport staff had to review CCTV footage to locate the passenger and the unchecked bag and while doing so, had to shut down security completely for 50 minutes.

The issue is currently affecting Qantas Terminal 1, with all domestic flights being grounded as a precaution.

Passengers shared their frustration at the interruptions online, with one user sharing a video of the chaos, writing “This interruption is bound to cause massive delays all day.”

Melbourne Airport has confirmed that the issue has now been resolved with security screening resuming to normal although the breach is expected to cause delays throughout the day.

It’s reported that the interruptions will mean the destinations of Sydney, Newcastle, and Cairns will be impacted by the delays.

Listen to more infoon the incident below in the Your News Now podcast episode.

