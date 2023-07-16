It’s not a great day to travel in and out of Melbourne!

There is chaos at Melbourne Airport this morning as flights have been grounded due to a security incident.

Reports say just after 6 am, a passenger had to be searched for and screened after somehow getting past security without being checked.

Huge queues at @Qantas Melbourne Airport security. Screening seems to be offline. pic.twitter.com/oCPNJSr6lv — Campbell Fuller (@Skigod) July 16, 2023

It’s reported that airport staff had to review CCTV footage to locate the passenger and the unchecked bag and while doing so, had to shut down security completely for 50 minutes.

The issue is currently affecting Qantas Terminal 1, with all domestic flights being grounded as a precaution.

Passengers shared their frustration at the interruptions online, with one user sharing a video of the chaos, writing “This interruption is bound to cause massive delays all day.”

Finally an announcement. @Qantas is calling passengers for early flights forward in the queues.

This interruption is bound to cause massive delays all day. pic.twitter.com/ZzlgLrU9zg — Campbell Fuller (@Skigod) July 16, 2023

Melbourne Airport has confirmed that the issue has now been resolved with security screening resuming to normal although the breach is expected to cause delays throughout the day.

It’s reported that the interruptions will mean the destinations of Sydney, Newcastle, and Cairns will be impacted by the delays.

The delay was due to an accidental breach in the Qantas terminal. We apologise for the delay but we don't take any chances with safety. Flights are now operating as normal. — Melbourne Airport (@Melair) July 16, 2023

