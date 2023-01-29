Calder Park has been provisionally listed for a return to circuit racing in 2023, some two decades after it last hosted such activity.

There is however a speed bump that it will have to face, as the Melbourne venue wishes to host the sixth and final round of next year’s Victorian State Race Series (VSRS). Calder Park would require a valid Motorsport Australia track license to host that round, as it is a Motorsport Australia state championship.

If all goes to plan and the VSRS round comes to pass, it is thought that it would be the first circuit racing at Calder Park since 2003.

Fans are already excited for the possible return. Reminiscing on days when Calder Park was still operating:

Nola Cipri writes: The good old days , this is my hubby Domenic racing his Chevy monza

20 Aug 2000: The field of V8 Supercars makes its way round the track during race three of round 10 of the Shell Championship Series, at the Calder Park Raceway, Melbourne, Australia. Mandatory Credit: Robert Cianflone/ALLSPORT

