Bunnings are holding a nationwide sausage sizzle fundraiser for victims of the flood disaster in New South Wales and Queensland.

The proceeds from every Bunnings sausage sold this Friday (March 11) between 9am and 4pm will go to communities worst hit by the floodwaters.

Also, for the first time, customers will be able to pay for their snag digitally and, if they choose, have the option of making an additional donation.

For those who’d like to donate but give the sausage a miss (I’ll have it), can do so directly at the sizzle fundraiser on Friday or in-store at the registers from Thursday.

The GIVIT Storms and Flooding Appeal will work with the Queensland and New South Wales governments to manage and distribute the money.

Every single Bunnings store outside of those directly impacted by floods will be running a sausage sizzle.