Broadway sensation Beetlejuice the Musical is coming to Australia, making its premiere in Melbourne.

Based on Tim Burton’s 1988 film, the production has been nominated for eight Tony Awards and features music and lyrics by our very own Australian composer-performer Eddie Perfect.

Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a teenager whose life changes when her family moves into a house haunted by a deceased couple and a demon named Beetlejuice.

“While Beetlejuice began on stage in America, this show has a macabre sensibility and twisted humour that Australians will delight in,” says Perfect. “I always hoped it would have a life here at some point and I am thrilled that moment has finally arrived. I can’t wait to share it with a home crowd for the first time,” he said.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos joined producer Michael Cassel to announce the new production this morning.

“Along with other global exclusives and Australian premieres such as & Juliet and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Beetlejuice further cements our place as the theatre capital of Australia,” Dimopoulos said.

“We bring international shows to Victoria because they support local jobs and deliver big benefits to our economy.”

The hit show will play in Melbourne only, opening at The Regent Theatre in April 2025.

Tickets won’t go on sale until April 2024, but you can join the waitlist here to make sure you’re first in line.