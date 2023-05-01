The AFL has appointed Andrew Dillon, a long-serving executive, as its next CEO. The announcement was made by the League’s chairman, Richard Goyder AO, who confirmed that Dillon would replace Gillon McLachlan, the outgoing CEO, at the end of the 2023 season.

Dillon is currently the AFL’s executive general manager of football operations, legal, integrity, and general counsel, and has been working with the League in various roles since August 2000. He will act as the CEO-elect for the remainder of the season before taking over officially on October 2, marking the end of the AFL’s search for McLachlan’s replacement.

Laura Kane, the general manager of competition management, will take on the role of acting general manager of football, while Stephen Meade, the general manager of legal and regulatory, has been appointed as the AFL’s general counsel.

Dillon expressed his honor and humility in leading the “greatest game in the world” into its next phase. Dillon replaces McLachlan, who had been the AFL’s chief executive since April 2014 and had previously held various positions within the League, including legal counsel, general manager of legal and business affairs, and general manager of national and international development, among others.