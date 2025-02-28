Forget your passport – New York city is coming to Melbourne this weekend!

Our very own slice of the big apple will be touching down in Flinders Street this weekend, with a one-of-a-kind pop up event to celebrate the launch of Travel Booking via the Commbank app.

As 524 Flinders Street transforms into Times Square, for the first time ever, NYC street food icon Johnny G will bring his famous ‘John’s Famous Hot Dogs’ right to our doorstep.

Jonny G, who has been an NYC street food icon for over 46 years, will be slinging free NYC style hotdogs all weekend long – Piled high with tangy saurkraut, caramelised red onions, and zesty relish.

Experience a true taste of the Big Apple without the 20-hour flight at this exclusive one-weekend-only pop-up, plus enter for a chance to win $10,000 AUD in travel credits from Commbank to fund your next adventure!

The event will be open at 524 Flinders Street from 12pm to 8pm on Friday and Saturday and 9am to 2pm on Sunday.

We’re afraid we’ll want to book a trip to New York City after this…