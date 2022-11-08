If you haven’t seen this masterpiece yet then now is your chance! For 3 days only, all remaining 2022 tickets to HAMILTON at Her Majesty’s Theatre are just $70*.

This offer will end 5pm this Friday the 11th. Hamilton leaves Melbourne January 15th so you only have a couple of months to catch it!

Got to hamiltonmusical.com.au/melbourne for full details!

Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
hamilton her majesty's theatre