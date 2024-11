Several flights have been cancelled into and out of Melbourne airport this morning as thick fog blankets the city.

29 flights have been impacted by the reduced visibility, including 13 Virgin Australia flights, nine Jetstar flights and seven Qantas flights.

Melbourne Airport is advising those travelling today to continue to check with their airline for up-to-date details.

It’s understood that the fog is set to clear throughout the morning.

