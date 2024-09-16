Cruise the water in style these school holidays!

Port Phillip Ferries is hosting a Taylor Swift Singalong Cruise departing from Docklands this October, making it the perfect activity for the school holidays!

On board, you’ll enjoy all your favourite Taylor Swift songs, performed piano-bar style by the talented Lauren Barrett and Joss Russell. Sing your heart out and join in the fun!

So, grab the kids, dress up in your best Taylor Swift-inspired outfits, and get ready to experience hits from every era—including songs from her new album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’

We can’t think of a better way to spend an afternoon than on a cruise filled with Swifties!

They are hosting two cruises – one departing from Geelong on 26th September and another from Docklands on October 1st.

Grab your tickets here!