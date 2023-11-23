Melbourne is lucky enough to get the first-ever museum dedicated to poop, (yes, you read that right).

The UNKO museum labelled as the ‘Kawaii Poop Experience’, is described as a fun and interactive exhibit with adorable and colourful poop decor directly from Japan.

After success in Japan, the museum has arrived in Australia for the very first time, giving an experience that we’re sure compares to no other…

“Unleash your inner child with a treasure trove of interactive games, embark on a hilarious voyage as you capture priceless moments against a backdrop of whimsical Instagrammable settings, and take home curious souvenirs.” their website states.

The installations, displays, and immersive attractions revolve around the theme of ‘adorable poop’, featuring different rooms and even a Crappy Game Corner.

The experience will be open from January 2024, located at 360 Bourke Street with tickets only $18.99.

Join the waitlist for tickets here.