Want to spice up a night out with your mates? Well, there’s a brand new one-of-a-kind experience coming to Melbourne!

SENSAS is a unique multi-sensory experience opening in Melbourne, offering a thrilling two hour experience that will be sure to test all five of your senses.

In teams of 4 to 60 people, you’ll face some wild pitch-black challenges, vibrant sensory workshops and obstacles to test your sensory limits.

The sensory playground is set to push you and your friends to the limit, leaving you buzzing after completing their exhilarating challenges while learning about the unsuspected power of your senses.

During the unique experience, you can collect sensory charms and with every charm earned, a donation will be made to local charities supporting children with disabilities.

SENSAS believes that after two hours of unlocking new ways to experience the world around you, you’ll walk away with a different appreciation for your senses.

The immersive experience sounds like the perfect option for a family day out, a fun night out with friends or even for a work team building activity!

SENSAS is located at 6 Garden Street in South Yarra, with tickets becoming available on October 29th, join the waiting list here!