A new production of the Tony Award-winning masterpiece Sunset Boulevard is coming to Melbourne!

The musical is based on Billy Wilder’s 1950s film, featuring music from the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber that will take you right back to the glitz and glam of Hollywood.

The Australian production will feature Sarah Brightman as Norma Desmond, a silent movie star who gets a second chance at making it on the big screen.

“I am so delighted to be returning to Australia after many years and to be marking my return to the stage in a musical after so long, it is only fitting for it to be with such an exquisite production as Sunset Boulevard,” said Brightman.

The show will visit Melbourne’s Princess Theatre in May 2024 with public ticket sales starting October 13th.

Take a listen to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Kevin Anderson’s musical soundtrack below!

