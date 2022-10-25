As punters gear up (perhaps literally) for the Melbourne Cup next week I think it’s necessary, for historical purposes, to look back at the most hilarious/ fascinating part of the race itself… the drunken punters.

In this historic moment, a reveller decides to recreate the event on the classic Aussie green wheelie bin (2015, colourised)

On this fine spring race day, this punter decides to catch some rays, wonderfully sun-safe with her fascinator blocking out any harmful UVs.

Let’s take it back to 2009, clearly before we got the ‘single-use plastics are bad’ memo. It’s believed the two blokes in the back are actually Men In Black agents about to wipe the memory of these poor punters resting on the floor.

Did you even go to the Melbourne Cup if you didn’t play limbo using two bloke’s ties?

Not many remember the seagull attack of ’16. It’s rumoured that those who survived the swarming are still trying to get poo out of their fascinators.

Now for a bit of outfit inspo… I mean I’ll just let the next picture speak for itself. Lads get on this!

