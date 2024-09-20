Melbourne’s beloved café, Nine Yards Armadale, will be welcoming ‘Kid-Only Customers’ for one day only!

To celebrate the launch of their new Mini-Mocka range, Mocka is partnering with Nine Yards to offer young foodies a taste of Melbourne’s iconic café culture, all in miniature form.

For one day, kids can enjoy a full café experience complete with a special mini menu, featuring delights like Mini Aussie French Toast, Mini Breakfast Boards with Tiny Croissants, Dippy Eggs, Fruit Cups, Soldiers, Mini Waffles, and more.

The day will also be filled with fun size activities for your little ones, with face painting, bespoke illustration colouring and goodie bags.

“A large portion of our clientele are families and we are thrilled to collaborate with Mocka to provide a playful, miniature café experience for kids and something fun and free across the school holidays.” Robert Reali, Operations Manager at Nine Yards said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A table at the mini Mocka x Nine Yards Cafe is free and available to book on a first come, first serve basis so make sure you secure your spot at the one-of-a-kind experience by registering here.