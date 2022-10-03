Coffee lovers and fun seekers rejoice! 7-Eleven is bringing a pop-up fair with free rides, prizes, coffee, and endless fun to Australia’s capital of coffee – Melbourne.

Titled ‘Fair Ground’, the fun-filled carnival celebrates the launch of the brand’s most sustainable coffee ever in partnership with Fairtrade.

Featuring a 15-metre-high Ferris wheel, carnival games, stilt walkers, entertainment, complimentary freshly ground coffee (yes, we just said free coffee) and snacks to enjoy! Oh, and the prizes? Well, let’s just say everybody wins.

More details:

12pm -8pm, Friday 14th & Saturday 15th October 2022

217-231 Lonsdale Street

Free entry, no bookings necessary. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Advertisement

Advertisement