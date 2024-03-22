Fans heading to the F1 Australian Grand Prix are advised to ditch the driving and hop on one of the 2,300 additional tram services provided by the Victorian Government to Albert Park this weekend.

Coinciding with the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show and several AFL games, the event expects over 400,000 attendees from March 21 to 24. Dedicated Grand Prix express trams, running every one to two minutes during peak hours, will shuttle passengers from Southern Cross Station and Flinders Street Station (St Kilda Road) to the park.

Yarra Trams CEO Carla Purcell said they supported around 340,000 passenger journeys to Albert Park in 2023. Grand Prix ticket holders can enjoy free tram rides between the city and the park over the four days without the need for a myki.

Additional trams will operate from 5:30 am to 10 pm daily, with different routes servicing specific gates. Yarra Trams staff will be stationed around the city to assist attendees.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation’s GM of Operations, Tom Mottram, advised planning journeys, utilising free tram travel, and opting for express trams on Saturday and Sunday. Road closures and tram replacements will accommodate the increased activity.

Passengers are encouraged to plan their journey using the PTV Journey Planner at ptv.vic.gov.au as planned works will affect some train lines across the weekend.