A Jurassic World Exhibition has come to Melbourne! Immerse yourself and the kids in a magical prehistoric world! There will actually be life sized dinosaurs, so you can get a glimpse of what life would have been like back in the good ol’ days (according to dinosaurs). If you’re looking for something to do with the kids this school holidays, or for yourself and your adult friends who are still kids at heart, this is just the thing! Actually be right back, we’re booking out tickets really quick…

Here are the details (from feverup.com):

Highlights

🎞️ Prepare to be left in awe at this immersive experience that brings the ground-breaking movie franchise Jurassic World to life

🦖 Get up close and personal with life-sized dinosaurs as you walk through the iconic Jurassic World gates.

✋ Encounter a life-sized brachiosaurus, velociraptors, including fan-favourite Blue and the most fearsome dinosaur of them all, the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex.

🦕 Explore richly themed environments and imagine what it would have been like to roam among these breathtaking creatures.

☄️ Learn about the many species of dinosaurs that inhabit Jurassic World.

😮 Visit the Creation Lab and meet baby dinosaurs, including a peek inside some unhatched eggs

👪 Family-friendly day out perfect for all ages

General Info

📅 Dates and times: select your date & time directly in the ticket selector

⏳ Duration: approx. 45 minutes–1 hour

📍 Location: Fever Exhibition and Experience Centre, 62 Dawson Street Brunswick

👤 Age requirement: all ages are welcome! However, children ages 3 and above will get the most out of this exhibition. Children ages 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Age check may be required. Note that strollers and prams are prohibited within the exhibition but we do provide pram parking at entry. For a limited time, children aged 3 and under also get in for free!

♿ Accessibility: the venue is wheelchair accessible

🥤 No food or drinks allowed in the exhibition

Get in quick before tickets run out and before the kids start getting restless!!!