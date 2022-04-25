Bottomless brunch has to be one of life’s best simple pleasures and this May, Indonesian eatery Kata Kita are doing as much Nasi Goreng and unlimited cocktails you can have over 2 hours every Saturday and Sunday!

For one month only at Kata Kita, guests can indulge their tastebuds in a flavour bomb of bottomless Indonesian Nasi Goreng and free flowing cocktails, mock-tails and Asian beers for 2 hours!

Here are the deets so you don’t miss out, as bookings are essential!

WHEN: Every weekend in May! (7th May – 29th May 2022)

WHERE: Kata Kita – 266 La Trobe St, Melbourne VIC 3000

TICKETS: $60 per person

BOOKINGS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kata-kitas-indonesian-style-bottomless-boozy-lunch-tickets-317399138367

