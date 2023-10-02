There’s nothing quite like a David Attenborough documentary, combining his iconic narration with a passion for conservation and the environment. Now, BBC Earth is bringing these documentaries to life with a new experience arriving Down Under – with Sir David Attenborough as your personal tour guide.

Melbourne will be only the second city in the world to host The BBC Earth Experience following its debut in London earlier this year, which uses cutting-edge digital projection technology to create a 360-degree audiovisual experience.

Attendees will step into the wilds of seven continents without leaving Melbourne, accompanied by extended scenes and bespoke Attenborough narration.

The event is expected to be a huge boon to the local tourism and events sector, providing an opportunity for people to enjoy the city while experiencing this remarkable showcase of the natural world.

The BBC Earth Experience will open at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, South Wharf, Melbourne on Friday, October 27, 2023 — head to the event website for more information.

Explore this stunning collection of David Attenborough recordings on iHeart:

