Headed out for some breakfast and a coffee on New Year’s Day but your favourite cafe is closed?

Don’t worry we’ve got you covered.

Here’s what’s open on New Years Day!

Restaurants

Abacus Bar & Kitchen

8am – 11pm

383 Chapel Street, South Yarra

Ichi Ni Nana Izakaya

5pm – Late

Ground Floor 127 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy

Builders Arms Hotel

12pm – Late

211 Gertrude Street, Fitzroy

Three Blue Ducks

Usual Times

Aiport Drive, Melbourne Airport

Ichi Ni Izakaya

12pm – Late

12 The Esplanade, St Kilda

Cafes

Terror Twilight

8am – 4pm

11-13 Johnston Street, Collingwood

Stanley

7:30am – 4pm

63 Stanley Avenue, Mount Waverley

Winter Malvern

7am – 4pm

1E Winter Street, Malvern

Industry Beans Lt. Collins

8am – 3:30pm

345 Little Collings Street, Melbourne

Prior Cafe

8am – 3:30pm

637 High Street, Thornbury

Bars

Abacus Bar & Kitchen

8am – 11pm

383 Chapel Street, South Yarra

Stomping Ground Brewing Co.

11:30am – 12am

100 Gipps Street, Collingwood

The Local Taphouse

12pm – 1am

184 Carlisle Street, St Kilda East

Hotel Collingwood

12pm – Late

276 Smith Street, Collingwood

The Prince Public Bar

8am – Late

29 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda

Stomping Ground Morris Moor

11:30am – 12am

9 Cochranes Road, Moorabbin

Enjoy your wining and dining on the first day of 2024!

