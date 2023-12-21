Headed out for some breakfast and a coffee on New Year’s Day but your favourite cafe is closed?
Don’t worry we’ve got you covered.
Here’s what’s open on New Years Day!
Restaurants
Abacus Bar & Kitchen
8am – 11pm
383 Chapel Street, South Yarra
Ichi Ni Nana Izakaya
5pm – Late
Ground Floor 127 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy
Builders Arms Hotel
12pm – Late
211 Gertrude Street, Fitzroy
Three Blue Ducks
Usual Times
Aiport Drive, Melbourne Airport
Ichi Ni Izakaya
12pm – Late
12 The Esplanade, St Kilda
Cafes
Terror Twilight
8am – 4pm
11-13 Johnston Street, Collingwood
Stanley
7:30am – 4pm
63 Stanley Avenue, Mount Waverley
Winter Malvern
7am – 4pm
1E Winter Street, Malvern
Industry Beans Lt. Collins
8am – 3:30pm
345 Little Collings Street, Melbourne
Prior Cafe
8am – 3:30pm
637 High Street, Thornbury
Bars
Abacus Bar & Kitchen
8am – 11pm
383 Chapel Street, South Yarra
Stomping Ground Brewing Co.
11:30am – 12am
100 Gipps Street, Collingwood
The Local Taphouse
12pm – 1am
184 Carlisle Street, St Kilda East
Hotel Collingwood
12pm – Late
276 Smith Street, Collingwood
The Prince Public Bar
8am – Late
29 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda
Stomping Ground Morris Moor
11:30am – 12am
9 Cochranes Road, Moorabbin
Enjoy your wining and dining on the first day of 2024!