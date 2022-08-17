“From the light-beaming balconies of Bendigo to the glowing gardens of Geelong, the globally recognised late-night spectacle of culture, art and music, White Night, has today revealed two creative programs that will bring every corner of each city’s past, present and future to life.”

For the first time since 2018 this event returns to Bendigo and Geelong. Attracting local and visiting audiences to regional Victoria with this much loved spectacle. Both events are set to take over the streets with immersive projections, interactive installations, live music and street food.

This year each program will take place in Bendigo on Saturday September 3rd and Geelong on Saturday October 8th. They’re bigger, bolder, and bursting with creativity and colour in what will be a transformative celebration of these regional Victorian cities.

With each city program taking its own spin on this year’s theme ‘Everything on the land is reflected in the sky’, private and public spaces will be invigorated with a surge of free and family-friendly programming. The nights start with a ceremony by the Traditional Owners of the country on which the events take place providing a Welcome onto Country. These one-night-only, all-ages events will reflect each city’s distinct passions and characteristics through inclusive celebrations of art, culture and community, for tens of thousands of locals and visitors alike.

Across Bendigo and Geelong, White Night will feature over 50 large-scale works comprising live music, projections, installations, video and more featuring over 300 local and international artists, 70% of which are based in regional Victoria.

