Let’s be honest. Everyone went out and got themselves a dog during the pandemic and now you have to go back to work and leave the pooch at home…

Since Uber launched Uber Pet in 2020, allowing riders to match with a driver-partner willing to transport their fur friend too, there’s been a 79% increase in pet owners travelling around the country with their beloved pooches. In particular, there’s been a 97% increase in riders commuting to and from work with pets!

While it’s not possible to take companion animals on all forms of public transport depending on your city, Uber Pet has got you covered. We’re offering 50% off all Uber Pet trips (up to $30 off) between 7am – 7pm AEST on Friday 24th June 2022 in cities where Uber Pet is available.

If you’re a pawrent keen to travel with your dog during this timeframe, just follow these simple steps to redeem the offer:

Head to the Uber app and click on your Account in the bottom right Select ‘Wallet’ then scroll down and hit ‘Add promo code.’ Add in the code FURBABY Order your Uber Pet trip between 7am – 7pm AEST on Friday 24th June, and receive 50% off the value of your trip fare! Max $30 off applies. See T&Cs below**

How Uber Pet works

Uber Pet is available in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Canberra, Newcastle, Hobart, Cairns, Sunshine Coast, Geelong, Wollongong and Darwin.

Not only is it a win for pet parents, but Uber Pet provides driver- partners who stay opted in, another opportunity to earn more via providing this service. The trip will attract a $6-7 ‘pet fee’ on top of the standard ride fare.

If you’re travelling with a service animal, you should continue to select your regular Uber trip option. Assistance animals are legally allowed to go everywhere their owner goes and by law driver-partners cannot refuse a rider because they have a service animal. Read more about our specialised program for riders with service animals here.