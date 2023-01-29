Bonza has finally started rolling out flight releases, travellers will now be able to book flights to 12 destinations on 15 routes.

Geelong’s Avalon Airport is on the list of destinations. According to the Bonza App the first flight from Avalon will be to the Sunshine Coast Airport in Marcoola on February 21 at 3pm, but unfortunately seats for that flight have already sold out!

Flights from Avalon to the Sunshine Coast one-way start from just $79, and Bonza will run three flights a week out of Avalon.

Routes from Bonza’s second base at Melbourne Airport are expected to go on sale in a matter of weeks.

“It’s important that Aussie travellers know we’re on sale, not having a sale. We’re committed to low cost fares which will in turn, stimulate new markets for Australia’s domestic tourism industry,” Bonza chief commercial officer Carly Povey said.