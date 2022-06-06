Coming to Melbourne from Friday, 17 June to Sunday, 28 August. You can be transported to space with an epic projection-mapped dome, museum-quality models, space artefacts, spacecraft models and astronaut suits, as you learn about space like never before.

NEIGHBOURHOOD EARTH features a truly immersive projection experience utilising surround sound and a giant projection-mapped dome that will transport visitors to space inside an epic cinematic environment. The multi-sensory experience also contains engaging learning activities for all ages, space artefacts, museum-quality models and examples of spacecrafts, tools and astronaut suits.

Developed in collaboration with integrated production company Toto Creative, the US Space & Rocket Center and NASA’s George C. Marshall Space Flight Center, NEIGHBOURHOOD EARTH has attracted over a million visitors around the world since its inception, originally launching at the US Space & Rocket Center and most recently exhibiting at Sydney’s International Convention Centre in November 2021, it is now re-launching for a new season at Emporium Melbourne. NEIGHBOURHOOD EARTH will appeal to all ages, making it the perfect event for families to enjoy time together while learning about our closest celestial neighbours.

Tickets are available here at $30 per person for adults, $22 for students and $17 for children (note: weekday pricing listed).