Aussie camera brand 35mm Co has a pop-up photo booth at Flinders Street Station happening on Valentine’s Day.

Long-time lover or V-Day fling, bring along your special someone to snap swoon-worthy pics free of charge at the 35mm Co Love Booth!

When: Tuesday, 14th February from 8:00AM – 7:00PM

Where: Flinders Street Station, Melbourne (located in front of platforms 6 & 7)