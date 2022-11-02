Fans of ‘Stranger Things’ will be FROTHIN’ to know you can now buy the iconic creepy Creel House!

The past season focussed on Vecna and all the misfortune surrounding the Creel family, now you can live it for yourself. Well, in the house, not the creepy murder stuff.

You’ll be happy to know the house is actually STUNNING when it isn’t all boarded up and made to give you the creeps. So if you’re a big fan, feel like moving to Georgia, USA, and have a spare $2.34 million AUD then throw in an offer!

The Creel House (actually located in Rome, GA) from @Stranger_Things is for sale and it can be yours for an even $1,500,000 and it’s one of the most perfect Victorians we’ve ever seen!!! pic.twitter.com/LRwnctbqIB — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) November 1, 2022

FINALLY a Victorian with a nice kitchen pic.twitter.com/nL1KLcmuUr — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) November 1, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Isn’t it stunning without old made suspended in the attic!?