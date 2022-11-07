Melbourne’s much-loved Christmas Festival is returning to the city with a very merry line-up of new attractions – including a themed roller-skating rink and a festive pop-up playground.

Christmas decorations will begin to light up the city from Monday 7 November with hundreds of decorations bringing colour and joy to every corner of Melbourne.

The iconic 16.5 metre LED Christmas tree at Christmas Square in Fed Square will be back and better than ever, with new lights and sounds to make it even more spectacular.

There are plenty of new and exciting additions to this year’s program, including:

A Christmas-themed roller-skating rink at Carlton’s Argyle Square, with decorations in the piazza

A pop-up playground at Queensbridge Square, featuring bell swings, a giant dancefloor and an interactive orchestra

The ‘How to Make Gravy’ performance, which will see some of Melbourne’s best indie voices take over Fed Square

The Christmas Eve Circus Spectacular, bringing festive cheer to Town Hall

All attractions are free, except the Christmas Eve Circus Spectacular, which is raising money for the Good Giving appeal for Make Room – a City of Melbourne project creating new pathways out of homelessness.

The Christmas Festival will run for four weeks from 25 November to 25 December. For more information, visit What’s On.

