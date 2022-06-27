Lightscape has arrived in the city! Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne are hosting, for the very first time an immersive, after-dark experience. Running from the 24th June – 7th August!

“Iconic tree canopies are drenched in colour, vibrant bursts of light tumble from the undergrowth and run up trees like fizzing fireworks.

Explore playful beams of light, walk through glowing tunnels and linger at waterside reflections. It’s an illuminating winter walk in a unique natural wonderland that you won’t want to miss.”

Tickets from $32.

You can get tickets here:

Advertisement

Advertisement