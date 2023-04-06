Need to grab last minute ingredients for that caramel slice you were planning on making for Easter? Stores will be very limited over the weekend, so here’s your guide to what’s open and what’s not!

Coles:

Good Friday: closed in all states/territories except SA, where select stores will be open.

Easter Saturday: open.

Easter Sunday: open in all states/territories except SA, where select stores will be open.

Easter Monday: open in all states/territories except SA, where select stores will be open.

Woolworths:

Good Friday: closed.

Easter Saturday: open, also most Metro stores open in VIC, NSW, ACT and QLD.

Easter Sunday:

•VIC: open except Moama

•NSW and ACT: most stores closed

•QLD: open

•WA: open except Esperance

•SA: Rundle Mall and regional stores open, Adelaide Metropolitan Millicient closed

•NT: open

•TAS: open

Easter Monday: open, also most Metro stores open in VIC, NSW and ACT. In SA, Rundle Mall and regional stores open, Adelaide Metropolitan and Millicent are closed.

Aldi:

Good Friday: closed.

Easter Saturday: open.

Easter Sunday: open in VIC and WA, selected stores open in other states/territories.

Easter Monday: open in all states/territories except SA, where select stores will be open.

IGA:

Good Friday: select stores open in NSW, VIC, QLD, SA and WA, stores may be subject to different opening hours

Easter Saturday: open

Easter Sunday: open

Easter Monday: open

Kmart:

Good Friday: closed.

Easter Saturday: open.

Easter Sunday: open in all states/territories except SA and NSW, where select stores will be open. Esperance in WA will be closed.

Easter Monday: open in all states/territories except SA, where select stores will be open. Esperance in WA will be closed.

Dan Murphy’s:

Good Friday: closed.

Easter Saturday: open, some with reduced hours.

Easter Sunday: selected stores will be open.

Easter Monday: open, some with reduced hours.

BWS:

Good Friday: vast majority closed, selected stores will be open.

Easter Saturday: open, some with reduced hours.

Easter Sunday: selected stores will be open.

Easter Monday: open, some with reduced hours.

Bunnings:

Good Friday: closed.

Easter Saturday: open.

Easter Sunday: open, some NSW stores closed.

Easter Monday: open.

Westfield:

Good Friday: all closed except select stores in WA. In WA Westfield Booragoon, Carousel, Innaloo and Whitford City will be closed.

Easter Saturday:

•VIC: Westfield Airport West, Fountain Gate, Geelong, Knox, Plenty Valley and Southland will trade from 9am-5pm. Westfield Doncaster will trade from 9am-6pm.

•NSW and ACT: Westfield Eastgardens, Hornsby, Liverpool, Mt Druitt, Penrith, Kotara, Tuggerah, and Warringah will trade from 9am-5pm. Westfield Burwood, Chatswood, Miranda and Parramatta will trade from 9am-6pm. Westfield Bondi Junction and Hurstville will trade from 9.30am-6pm. Westfield Sydney and Sydney Central Plaza will trade from 9.30am-7pm. Westfield Woden and Belconnen will trade from 9am-5pm.

•QLD: open 9am-5pm.

•WA: Westfield Booragoon, Carousel, Innaloo and Whitford City will trade from 9am-5pm.

•SA: open 9am-5pm.

Easter Sunday:

•VIC: open 10am-5pm.

•NSW and ACT: Westfield Tuggerah will trade from 10am-5pm. Westfield Bondi Junction, Burwood, Kotara, Chatswood, Eastgardens, Hornsby, Hurstville, Liverpool, Miranda, Mt Druitt, Parramatta, Penrith, Sydney, Sydney Central Plaza and Warringah will be closed. Westfield Woden and Belconnen will trade from 10am-4pm.

•QLD: Westfield North Lakes, Mt Gravatt, Carindale and Chermside will trade from 10am-5pm. Westfield Coomera and Helensvale will trade from 10am-4pm.

•WA: Westfield Booragoon, Carousel, Innaloo and Whitford City will trade from 11am-5pm.

•SA: closed.

Easter Monday:

•VIC: open 10am-5pm.

•NSW and ACT: Westfield Kotara will trade from 10am-4pm. Westfield Tuggerah, Eastgardens, Hornsby, Liverpool, Mt Druitt, Penrith and Warringah will trade from 10am-5pm. Westfield Bondi Junction, Burwood, Chatswood, Hurstville, Miranda, and Parramatta will trade from 10am-6pm. Westfield Sydney and Sydney Central Plaza will trade from 10am-7pm. Westfield Woden and Belconnen will trade from 10am-4pm.

•QLD: Westfield North Lakes, Mt Gravatt, Carindale and Chermside will trade from 10am-5pm. Westfield Coomera and Helensvale will trade from 10am-4pm.

•WA: Westfield Booragoon, Innaloo and Whitford City will trade from 11am-5pm. Westfield Carousel will trade from 8am-6pm.

•SA: closed.