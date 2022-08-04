Do you feel like you’ve tried every store bought product under the sun to try and get ready of the rust and scum in the kitchen?

Look no further, TikToker @carolina.mccauley has another house hack for us – a homemade concoction.

In a spray bottle, combine:

2 cups warm water

1/2 cup baking soda

1 cup vinegar

1/2 dish soap

For the tough rust, spray the affected area and let it sit for 10 minutes. Then scrub scrub scrub!

If you’re trying to get rid of hard water stains and scum, soak a cloth in the solution and wrap around your tapware or hardware. Let it sit for 30 minutes and ta-da!

Check out the TikTok here:

