A wave of pollen is set to have Victorians sneezing and itching in the coming days. There has been so much rain in Victoria but now the forecast is showing clear skies and warmer weather with temperatures getting up to 29 degrees Celcius. This weather, albeit gorgeous, will bring an influx of allergens over the state.

Melbourne Pollen Count researcher Dr Edwin Lampugnani told the ABC that a wave of grass pollen is set to assault Victorian noses and throats as the sunshine warms them up.

According to Dr Lampugnani, the pollen count hasn’t been as high lately because all the rain from La Niña has weighed the particles down and washed them into the ground. Now that the rain has eased, winds are picking up and sunshine is back in our lives, the circumstances are perfect for grass pollen to spread all over the state.