This October, Connoisseur Gourmet Ice Cream is set to unveil its most decadent and innovative ice cream range yet, with the release of Connoisseur Laneway Sweets.

An ode to secret laneways and artisanal delights, Connoisseur’s new premium range of ice cream sticks launches with three indulgent flavours:

Salted Pretzel

A rich centre of caramel flavoured ice cream, swirled with smooth Murray River salted caramel syrup. Encased in a layer of salted vanilla ice cream, packed full of baked cookie crumbs, all coated in delicious milk chocolate with salted pretzel pieces.

Rocky Road

A centre of delicious marshmallow flavoured ice cream, swirled with Derwent Valley raspberry syrup. Encased in a layer of creamy chocolate ice cream laced with salty peanuts, all coated in milk chocolate with more peanuts.

Triple Choc Cookie