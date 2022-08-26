Jurassic Creatures, a realistic animatronics exhibition like no other, will capture the imagination of children and parents alike with over 30 Dinosaurs and spectacular activities that immerse you in a prehistoric time.

There’s plenty of things to do such as:

BECOME A PALEONTOLOGIST where children will be provided with an expert digger outfit (glasses and coat), a fossil (hard plaster egg) with a chissel and a chipping hammer. This will allow them to chip away to unearth their very own fossil. The kids are going to love this activity! DINOSAUR ART & CRAFT where children will be able to make their very own 3D wooden dinosaur puzzle and learn how to draw a dinosaur All activities are included within the admission ticket! Tickets start at $28.50