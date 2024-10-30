Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have reportedly called it quits on their relationship after three years together.

People Magazine reported the news, with multiple sources confirming that the power couple have called off their engagement.

The pair met back in 2017 when Kravitz’ approached Tatum to star in her directional debut film ‘Blink Twice’, with the pair getting engaged last year.

According to People, Kravitz was spotted on October 6th with her Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley without her engagement ring on.

Tatum shared a sweet tribute to the 35-year-old actress on Instagram back in August, writing ‘I got you forever’.

Neither Kravitz or Tatum have confirmed the news yet, so we’re hoping this might be just a rumour!