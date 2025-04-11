Don’t freak out… but we could be getting a Camp Rock 3!

According to a report from the Boardwalk Times, Disney+ is currently developing a third film, with the franchise set to return for a new generation.

The original Camp Rock film was released in 2008, starring Demi Lovato and The Jonas Brothers, and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, was released in 2010.

While plot details are currently under wraps, Eydie Faye, who’s the brains behind Fuller House and The Slumber Party, is set to write the film.

Maybe we can expect to see some more moments like this…

Advertisement