Former One Direction band member Zayn Malik has paid tribute to Liam Payne during the first show of his tour over the weekend.

Kicking off his Stairway To The Sky tour with the first show in Leeds on Saturday, the singer vacated the stage after his performance and left a screen up saying ‘Love you bro’.

In footage of the emotional moment that was shared online, fans could be heard weeping as Zayn’s song ‘Stardust’ played.

One person commented on a video of the moment, writing “the fact that Liam would have probably go to his show🥺😭❤️‍🩹”

Liam Payne tragically passed away on October 16 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina, leaving fans around the world shocked.

Malik paid his respects at Liam’s funeral last week, with fellow bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson also in attendance.