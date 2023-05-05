If you were looking forward to the next season of your favourite show you might be waiting longer than expected.

Members of the Writers Guild of America have gone on strike after the union was unable to reach an agreement on a new contract with the major studios. This is the first writers’ strike since the 2007–8 TV season, which lasted 100 days, cost the L.A. economy $2.1 billion.

One outcome of the strike has been the hilarious signs from the creative minds of… WRITERS!

“CAN WE MAKE THIS CONTRACT MORE ACCESSIBLE TO A WIDER AUDIENCE?” ✊🏽 @katezasowski “MY EDIBLE JUST KICKED IN, I’LL DO THIS ALL NIGHT” ✊🏽 Grace Condon#WritersStrike #WritersGuildofAmerica pic.twitter.com/IrfoPvrzDi — Jenny Yang is in LA Sun May 21st 4pm Self Help Me (@jennyyangtv) May 3, 2023 “PAY YOUR WRITERS

OR WE’LL SPOIL SUCCESSION”#WritersStrike #WritersGuildofAmerica pic.twitter.com/m95VGcq99n — Jenny Yang is in LA Sun May 21st 4pm Self Help Me (@jennyyangtv) May 3, 2023 So what does this mean for your favourite shows? it looks like stranger things could be delayed by the writers strike, and i just wanted to take this opportunity to remind everyone that the writers getting the right amount of compensation for the hard work they do on the show is much more important than it’s release date pic.twitter.com/lxO6sqPzJG — Ariana (@simplytomh) May 2, 2023