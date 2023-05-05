If you were looking forward to the next season of your favourite show you might be waiting longer than expected.
“CAN WE MAKE THIS CONTRACT MORE ACCESSIBLE TO A WIDER AUDIENCE?” ✊🏽 @katezasowski
“MY EDIBLE JUST KICKED IN, I’LL DO THIS ALL NIGHT” ✊🏽 Grace Condon#WritersStrike #WritersGuildofAmerica pic.twitter.com/IrfoPvrzDi
“PAY YOUR WRITERS
OR WE’LL SPOIL SUCCESSION”#WritersStrike #WritersGuildofAmerica pic.twitter.com/m95VGcq99n
So what does this mean for your favourite shows?
it looks like stranger things could be delayed by the writers strike, and i just wanted to take this opportunity to remind everyone that the writers getting the right amount of compensation for the hard work they do on the show is much more important than it’s release date pic.twitter.com/lxO6sqPzJG
