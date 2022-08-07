6-year-old Jonathan Lipnicki was the cutest kid in Hollywood, starring in films such as Stuart Little, The Little Vampire and Like Mike.

Now 31 years old the actor has revealed he has a huge passion for mixed martial arts!

He began with training jiu-jitsu and in 2020 he got his black belt!

In 2012 he revealed his family ‘actually owns an MMA promotion company’, which would have been big inspiration for him growing up. He said: “Because of that, I’ve given my mom a lot of the fighters to fight in a show. I’m actually training one of my friends right now — he’s fighting a jiu-jitsu guy. So I’m his sparring guy. If it’s someone way better, I won’t be a good sparring partner.” All that martial arts has completely transformed the child star, as he is now unrecognisable! “The human head weighs eight pounds – LET’S GET THAT DOWN TO SIX YOU FATASSES!” -ripped Jonathan Lipnicki pic.twitter.com/kpWevkIR — Eric Ledgin (@iamledgin) November 11, 2011