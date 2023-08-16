Margot Robbie is the woman of the world right now, starring in the billion-dollar Barbie film.

You might be curious as to how much Margot took home for playing her role as Barbie?

Well, Margot’s paycheck has been revealed and let’s just say she could build her very own Barbie dreamhouse with her earnings.

According to Variety, between her salary and box office bonuses for her dual acting and producing role, Margot took home around $50 million US dollars for the film, which converts to over AUD $77 million.

The film has also officially made Greta Gerwig the highest-grossing female film director of all time, overtaking Frozen II’s co-director Jennifer Lee.

She spoke to Vogue about how she never intended to play Barbie during the development process of the film.

“It wasn’t that I ever wanted to play Barbie, or dreamt of being Barbie, or anything like that. This is going to sound stupid, but I really didn’t even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project” Robbie said.

Her wallet will be thanking her that she did!

Here I am feeling pretty rich after payday…

