The new Mean Girls The Musical film is in cinemas and boy were we surprised when we saw Lindsay Lohan make a cameo appearance in the film.

Lohan, who previously played Cady in the original 2004 film, starred as the judge of the iconic Mathletes competition in which Cady, played by Angourie Rice, competed.

Her short cameo appearance, which reportedly only took half a day to film, earned her a pretty sizeable check…

Variety reports that the Freaky Friday actress took home $500,000 for her role.

Must be nice…

Despite her huge paycheck, there was one thing that upset Lohan from the remake.

In one scene, Megan Thee Stallion made a joke towards Cady about her outfit, saying “Y2K fire crotch is back.”

The comment is a reference to a 2006 paparazzi video where Lohan was referred to as a ‘fire crotch’ by Paris Hilton’s friend Brandon Davis.

“Lohan’s movie bombed because she’s a fire crotch,” Davis said at the time. “Her dad’s hotter than her!”

Lohan’s rep released a statement to E! News, explaining that Lindsay was “very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film.”

An insider said that the 37-year-old actress was ‘surprised and taken aback’ when she heard the reference at the film’s premiere in New York.

That’s got to be awkward…