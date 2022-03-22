Easter is coming up SO QUICKLY!

If the smell of Hot Cross Buns and the sight of hundreds of different Eggs available on supermarket shelves hasn’t excited you already, these just might!

EASTER. BUNNY. POPS!

Not only are they adorable, but they’re boasting a ‘Vanilla & Strawberry’ flavour which are – can I just say – “going straight in my basket!”

They’re available for a limited time at your nearest Coles Supermarket & Online for $5!