The genius’ behind the iconic Dogman and Rabbitgirl sculptures, internationally renowned artists, Gillie and Marc have unveiled their newest exhibition coming to Melbourne!

Mirvac has joined Gillie and Marc, to launch the Australian-first Wild About Babies interactive animal conservation project at its Yarra’s Edge community in Melbourne. The 20 life-sized endangered baby animal statues and their universal mother gorilla, range from one metre to three metres high, and will call the bank of Melbourne’s Yarra River their new home as part of an exhibition in support of the World Wide Fund for Nature Australia (WWF-Australia).

You can check out the full exhibition map here!

“Over the years we’ve travelled all over the world studying animals. These babies are the products of the many photographs and sketches we’ve taken. We’ve tried to make them as life-like as possible so that once people see these animals they will fall in love and be inspired to take action to save them,” Gillie shared.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To coincide with the launch of the exhibition and raise additional awareness for the endangered animals, Mirvac and Gillie and Marc will also launch a naming competition, inviting the public to name their favourite baby animals. Winners will have their chosen names formally engraved on the baby’s plaque and will receive a Gillie and Marc print valued at $849, and will have $100 donated to the WWF-Australia from Mirvac attributed to the winners name.