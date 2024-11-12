Get your Beyoncé textbook ready – Yale is now offering a course based on the icon.

The coveted American Ive League college in Connecticut is giving students a chance to study Beyonce’s history-making career next year, covering her sound, fashion and use of visual media.

The course will be titled ‘Beyonce Makes History: Black Radical Tradition, History, Culture, Theory & Politics through Music’ and will trace “the relationship between Beyonce’s artistic genius and Black intellectual practice.”

And she’s not alone. Earlier this year Harvard announced a course studying Taylor Swift’s lyrical genius.

Don’t forget to thank Beyoncé when you graduate.

