*Trigger warning: This article includes the discussion of domestic violence*

The movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s ‘It Ends With Us’ dropped in cinemas last week and the internet is already spiralling over the suspected drama amongst the cast.

While nothing has been officially confirmed by the films reps, the rumours started when the film’s stars Blake Lively, who plays Lily Bloom, and Director Justin Baldoni, who plays Ryle, weren’t pictured together at the film’s premiere in New York.

Justin was not pictured alongside any of the cast while Blake was pictured alongside almost every other member of the cast and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Fans then noticed that Justin was absent from the cast promo and press events leading up to the premiere which seems suspicious as you would think that having directed and starred as one of the main characters in the film, he would be present.

Then, fans went full sleuth mode and noticed that Blake, Ryan, the cast and Colleen Hoover no longer follow him on Instagram, while he still follows all of them back.

The plot thickens.

If you’ve read the book, you’ll know that the story has a strong theme of domestic violence, with Lily’s past memories of her parents abusive relationship turning into reality when Ryle becomes violent with her.

The popularity of the film provides the opportunity to open up some important conversations about domestic violence and raise awareness about the real issue of the film, but it appears that Justin may be the only one doing that.

In the press interviews, Justin talks openly about how he hopes the film can help those in violent or abusive situations and raise awareness for potential victims or even abusers.

Whereas Blake Lively has been discussing Britney Spears Versace dress that she wore to the premiere, promoting her new haircare line and encouraging girls to get together, wear their florals and head to the cinema to watch the film.

The stark comparison of their interviews appears to portray Blake as slightly tone deaf to the real message of the film, with someone pointing out the difference in their Instagram profiles as they continue to promote the film.

Another element that seems to have caused beef between the stars is the involvement of Blake Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds, with the Marvel actor reportedly trying to take over the creative process and share more than his fair share of input into the film.

It seems that Justin may have gotten bulldozed during the creative process and reportedly ended up taking a backseat.

To top it off, when Justin was asked about the possibility of directing the sequel film ‘It Starts With Us’, he said that he thinks that Blake Lively should direct it instead.

“I think there are better people for that one. I think Blake Lively’s ready to direct. That’s what I think.”’

Now look, while nothing has been confirmed, the evidence clearly points that something has gone on, so take all of this information with a grain of salt.

